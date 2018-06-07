The V&A need your clothes for a new exhibition

Spring 2019 will see the V&A host a major retrospective of fashion designer Mary Quant. Opening on 6 April 2019, the exhibition looks at the years 1955 - 1975, showing how Quant’s creations revolutionised the era’s style and pioneered the British high street as the place for younger people to flash their cash.

The ubiquity of Quant’s clothing meant that a huge number of people owned them. Which is where you come in. To help stage the show, the South Kensington museum is asking the public to search through their own wardrobes and attics to see if they own any Quant pieces worthy of being included.

The curators are especially interested in sourcing the following:

Rare and early one-off designs sold between 1955 and 1960 in Quant’s renowned Bazaar boutiques.

Early experimental garments in PVC, especially from Quant’s ‘Wet’ collection, unveiled in 1963, when the material was still a work-in-progress.

Seminal styles from 1964 and 1965 with Peter Pan collars.

Mary Quant knitwear, swimwear and accessories.

Garments made using Mary Quant Butterick patterns.

If you own any - or know anyone who does - you can get in touch with the V&A at maryquant@vam.ac.uk.

Mary Quant is at the V&A from 6 April 2019 – 8 March 2020. Find out more here.