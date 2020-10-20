The very best of Battersea (as chosen by a local)

Aydin Dikerdem has been a Labour councillor for Queenstown, Battersea since 2016. He picks the restaurants, markets, pubs and community projects that he loves.

‘I was taken here by my friend Abshir, who I’ve known since year 7. Battersea has a large Somali community and you can try delicious Somali cuisine at Safari: from chicken escalopes to anjeero and homemade chilli sauce. It’s currently at a temporary location on the high street.’ 140 Battersea High St.

‘There are few food spots like this left in London. A real Italian trattoria with delicious traditional food. I once got given a pot of handmade pesto, the flavour of which I’ve never really got over.’ 132 Battersea Park Rd.

‘A raised-up oasis in the heart of the estate, and the first place I ever did any gardening! You feel like you’re in the future London should have. Set up and run by local residents, it grows fruit and vegetables all year round. Volunteers are welcome.’ Charlotte Despard Avenue.

‘Every time friends from outside the area tell me something is happening in Battersea that they want to go to, it’s happening here. I’ve had some pretty special nights out on the sprawling sofas and [in the] tucked-away corners that make up its large outdoor garden (it has coverings for all seasons).’ 231 Battersea Park Rd.

‘On Sundays, New Covent Garden Wholesale Market opens up to hundreds of small traders. You can get literally anything. I come to treat myself to Jamaican fried dumplings. It’s working-class, multicultural London that hasn’t yet been built out.’ Nine Elms Lane.

6. Brian Barnes’s murals

‘I’ve known Brian for four years now. He’s lived in the area for decades and recorded its radical history as well as the changes that have taken place. His work can be found on Carey Gardens estate and “Battersea in Perspective” is on Dagnell Street.’ Multiple locations.

‘When me and my best mate were in our teens, we were sent to do drama workshops here to keep us out of trouble. We were not too happy about it, but by the end of it we rushed to the classes each week. I’ve seen performances here that have changed my life. The relaxed café and bar are my go-to spots for catching up with people. Support local theatres when they open!’ Lavender Hill.

