The very best of Leyton, picked by a clued-up local

Adam Cozens, co-founder of Leytonstone-based coffee roasters Perky Blenders, picks his favourite things in the neighbourhood

‘Juno Space hosts yoga and workshops predominantly for women but it also has a fantastically inclusive and thoughtful little coffee shop where all are welcome. My wife Victoria and I have two young boys and we have benefitted from the incredible support and fellowship that exudes from our borough.’ 80 Ruckholt Rd.

‘A simple, family-run restaurant that I often come to with friends and family. The best thing here are the tiffins, which you fill with a combination of four curries, vegetable dishes, breads and rice. It’s a great sharing place.’ 466 High Rd Leyton.

‘I love the style of the prints and the typography by Russell Frost. He does handprinted letterpresses and has this simple little gallery that opens on to the street: I challenge you to walk past without looking in.’ 54 Church Lane.

‘From the outside this could be just another corner store but inside it’s super forward-thinking. It does locally sourced produce (some of which is available in zero-waste packaging). It also has the best range of local beers in the area.’ 743 High Rd Leytonstone.

‘Martin from Unholy Bagels has absolutely perfected the filled bagel. All bread is baked on-site and the lunchtime range is excellent, with great vegetarian options. You can buy bags of bagels to take home too. Eat one for lunch in Abbots Park next door.’ 660 High Rd Leyton.

‘Hands down my favourite restaurant in the area. This little place serves fresh pasta made daily and is the first place I tried grated white truffle. The food is exceptional and the staff are always friendly. I am a bit spoiled as it is over the road from our head office and roastery and it has the best pie-and-mash shop in London next door.’ 487 High Rd Leytonstone.

‘We all need to get out a bit, now more than ever. Hollow Ponds borders the ancient woodlands of Epping Forest, where I enjoy running. There is boat hire on the lake, and great space for dog walkers and picnics. The Sir Alfred Hitchcock Hotel on its perimeter makes for an interesting place to grab a pint after a walk around.’ Leyton Flats, Whipps Cross Rd.

