The West End is getting a series of lates curated by the producer of ‘The Book of Mormon’

West End producer extraordinaire Sonia Friedman – responsible for everything from ‘The Book of Mormon’ to Tom Stoppard’s new play — is currently booking in a series of exciting shows at the Ambassadors Theatre, notably Richard Gadd’s devastatingly intense stalker confessional ‘Baby Reindeer’, and ‘The Shark Is Broken’, a highly entertaining behind-the-scenes look at original movie blockbuster ‘Jaws’.

Both shows are pretty short – so to run in tandem with this, Sonia Friedman Productions is launching a late-night strand of comedy, cabaret and drag shows that will play in the evenings after the main shows, starting at 9.30pm several nights a month.

The ‘main’ show will be ‘Live at the Ambassadors’, a comedy showcase that will kick off on April 23 with Gadd getting back to his massively acclaimed stand-up roots, on a bill headlined by the mighty Bridget Christie. ‘Live at the Ambassadors’ will run once a month; alongside it there’ll be more comedy (notably Kieran Hodges performing his hit shows ‘Maestro’ and ‘’75’), plus cabaret from The Cocoa Butter Club and Frisky & Mannish, and much-loved drag queen Crystal Rasmussen making her West End debut with an array of guests.

The initial line-up is:

April 23 Live at the Ambassadors with Bridget Christie, Richard Gadd, Lou Sanders and Darren Harriott

April 30 ‘The Confessions of Crystal Rasmussen’

May 21 Live at the Ambassadors with Suzi Ruffell, Fern Brady and more TBC

May 28 Diane Chorley: ‘Modern Love’

May 29 Lloyd Griffith: ‘Not Just a Pretty Face’

June 2 Kieran Hodgson: ‘Maestro’

June 3 Kieran Hodgson: ‘’75’

June 12 The Cocoa Butter Club

June 18 Live at the Ambassadors with Jamali Maddix, Kiri Pritchard-McLean and more TBC

June 19/20 Frisky & Mannish: ‘PopLab’

July 16 Live at the Ambassadors with Ed Gamble, Jan Brister and more TBC

