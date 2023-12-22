London
Timeout

Disney's Frozen
Photograph: Disney Theatrical Productions

The West End is having a massive Boxing Day sale on theatre tickets

Grab a bargain with your festive loot up until January 3

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
The Boxing Day sales are an excellent time to get your 2024 theatre-watching plans off to an affordable start, with Theatreland’s biggest sale being the cunningly-named Boxing Day Sale (of which Time Out is a partner).

The sale sees reduced prices on over 50 shows – with savings of up to 77 percent – available from December 22 to January 3.

There are classic West End long-runners on there, including ‘Frozen’ and ‘Tina’ and more recent openings like ‘The Time Traveller’s Wife’ and ‘The Little Big Things’.

But it’s also really good for grabbing a bargain to shows that are a while off still: get your tickets in early and at a nice price for the return of big musicals ‘Sister Act’ and ‘Shrek’, see some promising-looking hipster theatre like the RSC’s trans Western ‘Cowbois’ at the Royal Court, ‘Nachtland’ at the Young Vic, which has just announced an excellent cast led by Romola Garai or secure a spot at the Almeida’s excellent, Jonny Lee Miller-starring ‘A Mirror’ as it becomes the first play to run at the swanky Trafalgar Theatre.

Or if you just want to liven up your Christmas holidays there are plenty of seasonal shows participating, from family fave ‘The Snowman’ to a handful of X-rated adult pantos. 

Whatever your tastes, there should be something worth making a saving on.

For a full list of participating shows and to buy discounted tickets, head over here.

The best new London theatre shows to book for in 2024.

The best Christmas shows in London.

