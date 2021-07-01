The West End's first ever drag season will slay your summer blues

The weather's frightful. Your holiday options are anything but fabulous. But finally, here's something it's worth getting all dressed up for... Drag super-producers Tuck Shop are bringing a sizzling line-up of artists to Covent Garden's Garrick Theatre this summer, for a first-of-its-kind season of shows. Running from July 27 to August 8, this season is an enticing pick 'n' mix of the very best of British drag, in every possible flavour.

So of course that means RuPaul's Drag Race UK stars like Baga Chipz, Ginny Lemon, and Joe Black will be airing out those waist cinchers as we speak: they're each headlining their own night of raucous laughs, music and general high-heeled mayhem. But there's also a chance to get to know some stars who haven't made it to your telly screen (yet). Juno Birch and Liquorice Black are massive on YouTube for good reason: they mix eerie alien aesthetics with hilarious banter and quirky hand drawn cartoons. See their West End debut on August 6.





Photograph: Juno Birch and Liquorice Black



Or get hot under the collar with some of the city's finest drag kings at 'All The Kings Men' (August 1), a night which assembles the likes of LoUis CYfer, Oedipussi Rex, Sigi MoonLight and more of a night of drawn-on beards and all-too-fragile masculinity.

There's also a chance to catch hit cabaret nights including comedy '90s tribute Gals Aloud (July 30), stereotype-smashing Pan-Asian collective The Bitten Peach (August 5), and Black-British led collective Cocoa Butter Club (August 7), which offers a gorgeous blend of circus, drag, voguing and burlesque.

Photograph: Cocoa Butter Club

This smorgasbord of all things camp, glittery and wonderful comes hot on the heels of drag comedy 'Death Drop', which is currently playing Garrick Theatre until July 11. After a year where drag artists have been starved of platforms to slay in safety, it's great to see its owner Nica Burns making room for London's fiercest and finest talents to come through.

Tuck Shop's West End season runs from July 27 to August 8. Shows are ticketed individually.

Prefer your drag in the daylight? Southbank venue Between the Bridges is serving up al fresco drag brunches this summer

If you haven't read our interview with East London icon Bimini Bon Boulash, now might be a good time