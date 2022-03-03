The woolly corgis are part of a wholesome project – find one and you could win a very special prize

With the Queen’s big June Platinum Jubilee bash creeping ever closer, London’s Women’s Institute (WI) members are getting in the celebratory spirit early with a spot of crafting.

The group’s very wholesome new project involves WI members knitting mini toy corgis – named WInnie, of course – and then hiding them around the various communities of the capital. One very special corgi will have a code attached to it that will grant whoever finds it a pair of tickets to a very special Big Jubilee Lunch event in London on June 5.

You don’t have to be an expert knitter to get involved with the corgi crafts, as Ann Jones, chair of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes, told The Telegraph. ‘Knitters of all skill levels are encouraged to join in, with the pattern designed for those at a relatively beginner level.’

‘For those lucky ones who find the corgis, they can visit the WI website to map where they have found it and also post on social media using hashtag #WheresWInnie. We hope that WInnie the corgi will brighten the day of anyone who finds her.’

The mini WInnies will be hidden around London – and the rest of the country – in May, getting the city in the mood for a huge party before Lizzie’s big day arrives in June.

It’s not just knitted corgis – we’re also getting an extra bank holiday and a pudding competition for the jubilee.

Piccadilly Circus has had a royal makeover for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.