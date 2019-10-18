The Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 exhibition opens today – and the images are stunning

From the tiniest creepy crawlies to giant roaring beasts, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award captures the awesomeness of the entire animal kingdom.

This year’s winners were announced this week and they include a startled Chinese marmot, a spider disguised as an ant and a pair of super adorable horned sheep. You can see all the winners, plus many more entrants, at the Natural History Museum’s annual exhibition, which opens today (October 18).

To get you excited, here’s a peek at some of the winning images – and yes, firework-watching sound effects are necessary throughout.

Overall winner and joint behaviour – mammals winner: 'The Moment' by Yongquing Bao

© Yongqing Bao / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019

Animal portraits winner: 'Face of Deception' by Ripan Biswas

© Ripan Biswas / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019

Mammals behaviour joint winner: 'The Equal Match' by Ingo Arndt

© Ingo Arndt / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019

Invertebrates behaviour winner: 'The Architectural Army' by Daniel Kronauer

© Daniel Kronauer / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019

Amphibians and reptiles behaviour winner: 'Pondworld' by Manuel Plaickner

© Manuel Plaickner / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Birds behaviour winner: 'Land of the Eagle' by Audun Rikardsen

© Audun Rikardsen / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Animals in their environment winner: 'Snow-Plateau Nomads' by Shangzhen Fan

© Shangzhen Fan / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Wildlife Photographer of the Year portfolio award winner: 'The Huddle' by Stefan Christmann

© Stefan Christmann / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Rising star portfolio award winner: 'Frozen Moment' by Jérémie Villet

© Jérémie Villet / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Wildlife photojournalism single image winner: 'Another Barred Migrant' by Alejandro Prieto

© Alejandro Prieto / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Urban wildlife winner: 'The Rat Pack' by Charlie Hamilton James

© Charlie Hamilton James / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Black and white winner: 'Snow Exposure' by Max Waugh

© Max Waugh / Wildlife Photographer of the Year







Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 is on at the Natural History Museum until 31 May 2020. Find out more here.

For more great museum trips, take a look at our list of the best museum exhibitions on now.