The World Naked Bike Ride in London is on!

Big news for fans of cycling and nudity: the World Naked Bike Ride is on!

That’s right, biking in the buff is back. The London event was cancelled last year and, although it usually runs in June, it’s returning to the capital on August 14.

The organisers have made a few changes to the event to make it more Covid-secure. They’ll be encouraging mask-wearing and social distancing, and they won’t be having the usual after-party.

There are eight starting points – Clapham Junction, Croydon, Deptford, Hyde Park, Kew Bridge, Regent’s Park, Tower Hill and Victoria Park – which means riders can choose between short, slow rides or longer, faster rides into central London. And, for the first time, the event will have an accessible route for participants with a restricted ability to ride a bike. The plan is for everyone to meet for a peloton of 1,000+ people. That’s a whole lot of butt cheeks.

The event is all about celebrating body freedom and positivity, protesting against the global dependency on oil and campaigning for proper rights for cyclists. But it’s also just a chance to ride through the city in your birthday suit, if that’s your bag. Just don’t get naked before the ride officially kicks off. And for the love of God, if you’re riding a Boris Bike, use a seat cover, yeah?

In other unusual London sights, there’s a giant pink starfish in Leicester Square.

