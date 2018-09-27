The world’s biggest espresso martini menu returns to London – and this time, it’s festive

Forget the advent calendar countdown because this year, Christmas is coming early to London. Following on from a sell-out stint in Soho back in April, the Espresso Martini Society – home to the world’s largest menu of espresso martini cocktails – is back in London, this time bringing with it a festive take on drinking.



From Thursday November 8, ticket holders will be able to work their way through twenty different versions of the espresso martini during one-and-a-half-hour sessions in the pop-up’s brand-new Shoreditch home. Alongside a few familiar cocktails from the previous menu, punters will find festive takes on the tipple – including The Golden Gift (a salted caramel number - pictured above), The Randy Brandy and The Beast From the East (white Russian meets espresso martini).

© Pocket Creatives

Other drinks will appeal to those with a sweet tooth – like The Not Hot Chocolate (pictured above) and The After Eight – while purists can plump for The Usual Suspect, a classic espresso martini cocktail. Drinks will cost between £9 and £12 each.

So if you’re feeling festive already (or if you reckon you’ll be in need of some rocket fuel to get you through Christmas party season) you can book in a drinking session at the Espresso Martini Society for £10, which will include a welcome cocktail (from a choice of three drinks). And we thought we were buzzing about Christmas before this news.

© Pocket Creatives

The Espresso Martini Society pops up for six weeks from Thursday November 8 and will be open from Thursday to Saturday, until it closes on Saturday December 15. Find it at 42 Hanbury St, E1 5JL. Tickets cost £10 per person for a 1hr30 session, and include a complimentary cocktail. You can book ahead here. Bookings are recommended.

