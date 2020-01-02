The world’s first alcohol-free beer bar is launching in London

Dry January will be an absolute cinch this year. Not only has the capital got a whole load of pubs rethinking how they cater to sober customers, but completely dry bars keep multiplying too. The latest to jump on the on-the-wagon bandwagon is BrewDog.

The Aberdeenshire brewer is opening a teetotal bar in Shoreditch next week for those off the booze but not keen to forgo the brews. BrewDog AF Bar (as in alcohol-free) will be the world’s first alcohol-free beer bar, with 15 taps pouring low-and-no craft beers. That includes two new alcohol-free options from BrewDog itself – a stout and a New England IPA – as well as the brewery’s already famous Nanny State and Punk AF beers.

The bar will also be running fun events, from hip hop karaoke to booze-free bingo, and will be staying open until 11.30pm at weekends – guaranteeing that your Dry Jan will be anything but dry.

BrewDog AF Bar opens on Mon Jan 6 at 211 Old St, EC1V 9NR.

