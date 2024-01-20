The world’s first ‘floating terrarium’ is in London – and you can stay in it

Ever wondered what it’s like to live inside Kew Gardens? Or on a canal boat, for that matter – but not ready to commit to the nautical lifestyle? Look no further, as for the first time ever, you’ll be able to stay in what is essentially a kind of floating greenhouse in London on Airbnb.

The official name of the rental is The Floating Terrarium. No idea what a terrarium is? We don’t blame ya. Terrariums are essentially mini ecosystems of soil, stones and plants, usually incubated in decorative glass enclosures.

So, imagine one of those but on a human size and with fewer creepy crawlies – that’s what London now has. The Floating Terrarium, which is the first of its kind in the world, is moored on a canal in Hackney and features 180 plants. With all those CO2-guzzling leaves, just think how pure that air is.

The concept was brought to life by designer Mia Powell, who collaborated with paint company Lick and horticultural suppliers Patch to create a zen escape in the middle of busy Hackney. The inside was apparently designed using a soothing, natural colour scheme which harmonises with the plants. Sounds cool, eh? Here are some pics of the place.

The Floating Terrarium is also super eco-friendly, with solar panels, a compost loo and harvested and filtered canal water. The project was the result Airbnb’s $10 million OMG!Fund, which we covered way back in 2022 and essentially saw the company give out $100,000 lump sums to help bring some of the world’s most ‘out-there’ Airbnb rental ideas to life.

In practical terms, the Floating Terrarium has one bedroom, one bathroom, space for two guests and a lot of plants. It costs £250 per night – though has a two-night minimum stay – and you can book and find out more on Airbnb here.

