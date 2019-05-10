The ‘world’s longest daisy chain’ (fingers crossed) is coming to the King’s Road

Spectators sports aren’t for everyone. Football? Nah. Cricket? Bleurgh. Formula One? Bore on. But watching a Londoner try to break the Guinness World Record for the longest daisy chain ever crafted by a single individual? Oh boy, now you're talking.

If that sounds like a bit of fun made just for you, you’ll be thrilled to know that that’s exactly what the good people behind the Chelsea Fringe are planning to do on Saturday May 18. And you can join in the fun by to make your own daisy chains too. It’s all in honour of Mary Quant, who is the subject of a V&A retrospective at the moment and whose original store was on the King’s Road.

The event is free, but places are limited, so make sure you pre-book here.

The world record attempt will take place at Dovehouse Green. Tube: Sloane Square. Sat May 18. Find out more about the Chelsea Fringe.

Feeling flowery? Here's our guide to spotting spring flowers in London.