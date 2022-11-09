A rare black swan called Bruce has died of bird flu in east London

A rare black swan named ‘Bruce’ by locals in Wanstead has died of bird flu as the UK experiences one of the largest ever outbreaks of avian influenza.

Residents near Hollow Ponds have expressed their sadness at the loss of the beloved bird. One resident said online: ‘Just found out that our local black swan who we called Bruce and resided at Hollow Ponds has died from Avian Flu. He was a beauty and will be missed.’

Another commented: ‘He was a fabulous and sassy swan and I know everyone loved him. He will be sadly missed. He has been safely removed by the rangers. Fly high beautiful Bruce.’

Gill Walker, a volunteer with the Swan Sanctuary in London told the Evening Standard: ‘We have seen avian influenza in the wild before, but this is the first time we have seen it properly inside the M25.

‘The whole situation is pretty devastating. In London, we have lost a number of swans and we have now lost a number of cygnets: they have been particularly vulnerable.’

Last week, DEFRA confirmed cases of bird flu in Epping Forest, which includes the area where Bruce lived. People have been told to alert the authorities if they spot a sick or dead bird in the forest or nearby areas. Luckily, there isn’t much of a risk that the outbreak will spread to humans. Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Epping Forest and Commons Committee, Ben Murphy, said: ‘The UK Health Security Agency has said that avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

‘The UK is facing its largest ever outbreak of bird flu. Therefore it is absolutely vital that we work together to help stop the spread.’

People are advised not to touch birds that are dead or look unwell, but to call the DEFRA helpline on 03459 335577.

RIP Bruce: swan but not forgotten.

