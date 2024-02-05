It was justice for Andrew Scott and ‘All of Us Strangers’ at the Critics Circle Awards too

The Oscars may still be a way off but this year’s awards season is officially in full swing. Last night, the 44th London Critics' Circle Film Awards dished out its biggest prize to ‘The Zone of Interest’, Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama.

‘The Zone of Interest’ won Best Film and Best Director for Glazer, while ‘Past Lives’ picked up Best Foreign Language Film, and Andrew Haigh’s ‘All of Us Strangers’ won The Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year.

After being surprisingly overlooked at the BAFTA nominations, Andrew Scott got some richly deserved recognition for his work in ‘All of Us Strangers’, winning Best Actor. His co-star Paul Mescal won British/Irish Performer for his work across 2023, also including ‘God’s Creatures’, ‘Foe’ and ‘Carmen’

Emma Stone won Best Actress for her equally stellar performance as ‘Poor Things’ ingénue Bella Baxter.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Holdovers’, and Charles Melton won Supporting Actor for ‘May December’ – some consolation after missing out on an Oscar nomination.

Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ won the new Animated Film award, and Mstyslav Chernov’s ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ won Documentary of the Year.

The London Critics' Circle Film Awards are voted by UK film critics – Time Out included – and represent the UK's longest-standing critics organisation.

The winners in full:

Film of the Year

‘The Zone of Interest’

Foreign Language Film of the Year

‘Past Lives’

Director of the Year

Jonathan Glazer, ‘The Zone of Interest’

Screenwriter of the Year

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Actress of the Year

Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’

Actor of the Year

Andrew Scott, ‘All of Us Strangers’

Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, ‘The Holdovers’

Supporting Actor

Charles Melton, ‘May December’

Breakthrough Performer

Mia McKenna-Bruce, ‘How to Have Sex’

The Attenborough Award: British/Irish Film of the Year

‘All of Us Strangers’

Documentary of the Year

‘20 Days in Mariupol’

Animated Film of the Year

‘The Boy and the Heron’

The Philip French Award: Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker

Molly Manning Walker, ‘How to Have Sex’

British/Irish Performer of the Year

Paul Mescal

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year

Lola Campbell, ‘Scrapper’

British/Irish Short Film of the Year

‘The Veiled City’, Natalie Cubides-Brady, director



Technical Achievement Award

‘The Zone of Interest’ for music & sound, Mica Levi and Johnnie Burn



The Dilys Powell Award: Excellence in Film

Jeffrey Wright

The Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation

Colman Domingo

