London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Zone of Interest
Photograph: A24

‘The Zone of Interest’ wins big at this influential London film awards

It was justice for Andrew Scott and ‘All of Us Strangers’ at the Critics Circle Awards too

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Advertising

The Oscars may still be a way off but this year’s awards season is officially in full swing. Last night, the 44th London Critics' Circle Film Awards dished out its biggest prize to ‘The Zone of Interest’, Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama.

‘The Zone of Interest’ won Best Film and Best Director for Glazer, while ‘Past Lives’ picked up Best Foreign Language Film, and Andrew Haigh’s ‘All of Us Strangers’ won The Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year.

After being surprisingly overlooked at the BAFTA nominations, Andrew Scott got some richly deserved recognition for his work in ‘All of Us Strangers’, winning Best Actor. His co-star Paul Mescal won British/Irish Performer for his work across 2023, also including ‘God’s Creatures’, ‘Foe’ and ‘Carmen’

Emma Stone won Best Actress for her equally stellar performance as ‘Poor Things’ ingénue Bella Baxter.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Holdovers’, and Charles Melton won Supporting Actor for ‘May December’ – some consolation after missing out on an Oscar nomination.

Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ won the new Animated Film award, and Mstyslav Chernov’s ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ won Documentary of the Year.

The London Critics' Circle Film Awards are voted by UK film critics – Time Out included – and represent the UK's longest-standing critics organisation. 

The winners in full: 

Film of the Year
‘The Zone of Interest’

Foreign Language Film of the Year
‘Past Lives’

Director of the Year
Jonathan Glazer, ‘The Zone of Interest’

Screenwriter of the Year
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Actress of the Year
Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’

Actor of the Year
Andrew Scott, ‘All of Us Strangers’

Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, ‘The Holdovers’

Supporting Actor 
Charles Melton, ‘May December’

Breakthrough Performer 
Mia McKenna-Bruce, ‘How to Have Sex’

The Attenborough Award: British/Irish Film of the Year
‘All of Us Strangers’

Documentary of the Year 
‘20 Days in Mariupol’

Animated Film of the Year 
‘The Boy and the Heron’

The Philip French Award: Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker
Molly Manning Walker, ‘How to Have Sex’

British/Irish Performer of the Year
Paul Mescal 

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year
Lola Campbell, ‘Scrapper’

British/Irish Short Film of the Year
‘The Veiled City’, Natalie Cubides-Brady, director

Technical Achievement Award
‘The Zone of Interest’ for music & sound, Mica Levi and Johnnie Burn

The Dilys Powell Award: Excellence in Film
Jeffrey Wright

The Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation
Colman Domingo

‘All of Us Strangers’: the surprising London locations behind his ghostly love story.

The 100 best British films ever made.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.