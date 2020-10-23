Theatre is coming back to the Barbican! (plus more gigs)

Looks like there ain’t no stopping the Barbican. After a successful series of autumn concerts, the London institution has just announced that it’s now planning to bring back theatre too. Most excitingly, we can look forward to ‘The Ghost Light’, a live experience for just one audience member and five of their guests. You basically get the theatre to yourself (with five pals) for a one-off 30 minute performance. You don’t know what you’ll get, it could be comedy, drama, dance, or poetry, but it will be seriously intimate. It’s like a livestream, but you know, in real life. Performers include Marc Almond, Fehinti Balogun, Dickie Beau, Amelia Cavallo, Viviana Durante, and Shappi Khorsandi. Performances will be from the 24th of November to the 5th of December.

That’s not all, though. The Barbican has also collaborated with The Bridge Theatre to put together a play called ‘Vox Motus’, a moving tale of orphans and displacement. That’s all on top of the live gigs they’ve announced too, including folk rockin’ hero Richard Dawson doing his thing, and the Kanneh-Mason family performing Schubert and Tchaikovsky. Can’t make it in person? Just check out the Barbican website for details of how you can stream lots of the above events.

Get tickets and information right here.

