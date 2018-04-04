There are 300 free steak sarnies up for grabs in Soho

Meat-eaters, this one’s for you.

The guys over at Sophie’s Steakhouse are opening a lunch stall called Sophie’s Kiosk next to their swish Soho restaurant tomorrow and giving away 300 free steak sarnies to celebrate. You can pick up a five-hour roast beef sourdough sandwich with ‘charcoal and horseradish crème’ this Wednesday, Thursday or Friday (April 4-6) from 11am.

There are 100 available each day, and it’s one sarnie per person, unfortunately.

Sharing is caring, after all.

Find Sophie’s Kiosk at 42-44 Great Windmill St, W1D 7NB.

