Brisket. Hell of a cut. Hell of a cut. Americans love it. They like to stick it in metal tanks (or underground) and smoke it. It used to be relatively hard to source in London. That was until places like Hotbox in Shoreditch appeared, offering the people of the capital fine, fine barbecued meat whenever their hearts desired.

Well, as of tomorrow, until Friday, you’ll be able to try its famous beef brisket buns as it’ll be giving hundreds of the things away for free, to celebrate the launch of its new venue in Hawley Wharf. You know Hawley Wharf. It’s that snazzy new bit of Camden which will soon have 60 cafés, and restaurants, 150 independent shops and even its very own Curzon cinema.

Available from noon each day, both Hotbox restaurants will be giving away 100 slow-smoked brisket buns (served with onions, pickles and chipotle mayo) each day. It’s first come, first served, so don’t dilly-dally.

Hawley Wharf, NW1 8JZ. Wed Sep 15-Fri Sep 17, from noon.

