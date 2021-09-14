London
Hotbox brisket bun
Hotbox

There are free brisket buns at Hotbox this week

Hundreds of those meaty, smoked boys in north and east London

https://media.timeout.com/images/105813841/image.jpg
Joe Mackertich
Brisket. Hell of a cut. Hell of a cut. Americans love it. They like to stick it in metal tanks (or underground) and smoke it. It used to be relatively hard to source in London. That was until places like Hotbox in Shoreditch appeared, offering the people of the capital fine, fine barbecued meat whenever their hearts desired.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hotbox London (@hotboxldn)

Well, as of tomorrow, until Friday, you’ll be able to try its famous beef brisket buns as it’ll be giving hundreds of the things away for free, to celebrate the launch of its new venue in Hawley Wharf. You know Hawley Wharf. It’s that snazzy new bit of Camden which will soon have 60 cafés, and restaurants, 150 independent shops and even its very own Curzon cinema.

Available from noon each day, both Hotbox restaurants will be giving away 100 slow-smoked brisket buns (served with onions, pickles and chipotle mayo) each day. It’s first come, first served, so don’t dilly-dally.

Hawley Wharf, NW1 8JZ. Wed Sep 15-Fri Sep 17, from noon.

Manteca is opening its first permanent restaurant in October.

An ex-Roti King chef is creating a restaurant at Hackney Bridge.

