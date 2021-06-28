London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
generic vaccine image
Photo by Shutterstock

There are now walk-in vaccine centres all over London

Word on the street is you can get a second Pfizer dose after just 21 days

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

As we race against time to get everybody as vaxxed as possible before the hopeful end to most social restrictions on July 19, it’s never been easier to get vaccinated against Covid-19. After months of torturous waiting for your age group to get the call, you  can basically now just rock up and get those antibodies pumping.

Dubbed the ‘Grab a Jab’ drive, there are now a rotating selection of major and minor walk-in centres where you can turn up and get a first jab with no appointment necessary, or a second jab from eight weeks after your first. (Anecdotally, we’ve heard this is 21 days if you’ve had the Pfizer vaccine – it was trialled on that basis, and from what we’ve heard, walk-in centres appear happy to give it out as such, though we should stress that’s not the official advice).

They’re stratified into age groups, with some only offering jabs to 40-plus and 50-plus (presumably these places are largely giving out AstraZeneca), but there are plenty for ages 18 and up.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris (@chrismd10)

There are usually a few very large vaccination sites in operation – football stadiums have been popular, including Emirates (see above) which has been throwing in a free tour as an added inducement, and is still open until 8pm today – but there are many, many smaller centres and frankly there’s not a very handy single NHS tool keeping tabs on all of them – the closest to a centralised London page is here, with a decent run down of opening times, dates and what vaccines will be in stock, but if you check with your local authority or, hell, the numerous walk-in threads on Reddit you’ll probably do just as well getting a tip off. 

Crucially, though, it has never been easier to get jabbed – so step to it.

Guess which borough has the highest percentage of vaccinations

Which countries are on the ‘Green’ list for travel to the UK?

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.