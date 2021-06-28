There are now walk-in vaccine centres all over London

As we race against time to get everybody as vaxxed as possible before the hopeful end to most social restrictions on July 19, it’s never been easier to get vaccinated against Covid-19. After months of torturous waiting for your age group to get the call, you can basically now just rock up and get those antibodies pumping.

Dubbed the ‘Grab a Jab’ drive, there are now a rotating selection of major and minor walk-in centres where you can turn up and get a first jab with no appointment necessary, or a second jab from eight weeks after your first. (Anecdotally, we’ve heard this is 21 days if you’ve had the Pfizer vaccine – it was trialled on that basis, and from what we’ve heard, walk-in centres appear happy to give it out as such, though we should stress that’s not the official advice).

They’re stratified into age groups, with some only offering jabs to 40-plus and 50-plus (presumably these places are largely giving out AstraZeneca), but there are plenty for ages 18 and up.

There are usually a few very large vaccination sites in operation – football stadiums have been popular, including Emirates (see above) which has been throwing in a free tour as an added inducement, and is still open until 8pm today – but there are many, many smaller centres and frankly there’s not a very handy single NHS tool keeping tabs on all of them – the closest to a centralised London page is here, with a decent run down of opening times, dates and what vaccines will be in stock, but if you check with your local authority or, hell, the numerous walk-in threads on Reddit you’ll probably do just as well getting a tip off.

Crucially, though, it has never been easier to get jabbed – so step to it.

