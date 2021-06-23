Clue: it’s posh and in west London. And it has a park with some deer in it

Some research this week by the Evening Standard has revealed the London borough that has vaccinated the greatest percentage of its population. Based on data provided by NHS England, the stats show that… RICHMOND is London’s front-runner, with 85 percent having had their first dose, and 55 percent their second. That perhaps isn’t that surprising. Richmond’s population is around 156,000, whereas several London boroughs have more than 200,000. It is also – crucially – one of London’s most affluent areas. Oh, and hand-in-hand with that affluence comes a more elderly-than-average population that doesn’t move around that much (I mean, if you lived near all that green space, deer, tea shops, lovely pubs etc etc, why would you?). All of which means that NHS services can reach those eligible for vaccination relatively efficiently and that more than most of the population will have been eligible for vaccination by now.

Following surprising recent news that Teddington is the best place to live in London (according to the Sunday Times, anyway), this new stat is added grist to the mill for the notion that westside London really is some kind of promised land.

Other boroughs who get an honourable mention in the study are Merton, who come in second for greatest percentage of population vaxxed, and Bromley and Harrow, who both have got 57 percent of their second doses out.

Maybe surprisingly (on paper, at least) bottom of the table is Westminster, which has done 55 percent of its first doses and 36 percent of its second. Those figures, though, probably disguise the fact that a lot of the borough’s population have second homes outside London (or possibly even in it), or have gone back home abroad.

Anyway, massive props to Richmond-upon-Thames for getting its residents speedily jabbed up. Tea?



Time to book a brilliant restaurant in London.

In further good news, Borough Market is going to open on Sundays.