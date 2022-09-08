London
Photograph: Colin Dewer/Shutterstock
There will be a massive military procession for the Queen on Monday

It’s the first major public event of the mourning period

Written by
Kate Lloyd
With news of the Queen’s death earlier today, plans are now being put into place for her funeral. While that won’t be held until Saturday 17 (more on that here), London will start paying tribute to her from today.

One major event worth knowing about is the military parade that will take place on Monday. The procession will occur when Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Taking place down the Mall, through Horse Guards Parade, and past the Cenotaph, the parade’s route is long enough to fit around a million well-wishers. Apparently, the logistics behind the massive event are based on those used for the London 2012 Olympics.

Wondering what to expect? The route being used is very similar to that for the Queen Mother in 2002. There were more than 1,600 people involved in that parade including military marching bands. 

The time of the event hasn’t been announced yet, but we’ll update this post as soon as we find out. The nearest tube stations will be Hyde Park Corner, St. James’s Park, Charing Cross and Green Park, though there will no doubt be travel restrictions and selective closures in place.

When is the Queen's funeral, how can I attend and where is the procession?

Some of the more unusual things happening in London following the Queen's death.

What will happen when the Queen dies?

