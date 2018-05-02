There’s 1,009 free Crosstown doughnuts this week

Sweet news: there’s a giant ‘cake’ made of Crosstown Doughnuts in the lobby of flashy hotel The Ned, and whether you’re staying there or not you can go in and grab a free treat!

Created to celebrate the hotel’s first birthday, the cake is ten feet tall and made with 1,009 doughnuts that will be replenished every day from Wednesday May 2 until Saturday May 5. Get in early if you’re keen: there are around 250 bedrooms in the hotel (which is right near Bank tube station) and we have a feeling its guests and people passing by will be all over it.

Flavours include vanilla, chocolate, matcha and mixed berry, and there’s a vegan option of lemon thyme on beetroot dough.

Happy birthday, Ned! Thanks for the treats.

Get a free Crosstown doughnut from Wednesday May 2 until Saturday May 5 in the lobby of The Ned, 27 Poultry, EC2R 8AJ.

Here’s our pick of London’s best doughnuts.

Sign up to Time Out to get all the freebies first.