London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre, 2023
Photo: Manuel Harlan

There’s a big West End summer theatre ticket sale on right now

Snag a bargain on shows from ‘The Book of Mormon’ to ‘Guys & Dolls’

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

For a variety of reasons, the West End tends to be a little slower over the summer months: Londoners leave town, everybody gets unduly excited about the prospect of doing stuff outdoors, there’s a certain nervous as to the robustness of theatre air-con, and after a June rush there’s a dearth of major new openings until things get busy again in September. 

That’s great news for bargain-conscious types, because there are savings galore to be had at even the biggest West End shows, as evidenced by TodayTix’s Summer Theatre Sale, in partnership with us, Time Out.

In short, between May 29 and June 11 you’ll be able to buy reduced-priced tickets for 29 of London’s hottest shows for a limited window of summer performances only, typically starting at £25 for a decent seat. There are offers on everything from this year’s red-hot Bridge Theatre revival of ‘Guys & Dolls’ to more established West End classics like ‘The Book of Mormon’ or, indeed, ‘The Mousetrap’. The offers vary considerably and with more popular shows may apply to weeknights only. But basically if you’ve a hankering to go to the theatre this summer and are prepared to be reasonably flexible with the date, there are some tremendous deals to be had.

For the full list of participating shows and to book tickets for them, go here

The best new London shows to book for in 2023.

You can now see Penny Mordaunt’s very heavy sword at the Tower of London.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.