For a variety of reasons, the West End tends to be a little slower over the summer months: Londoners leave town, everybody gets unduly excited about the prospect of doing stuff outdoors, there’s a certain nervous as to the robustness of theatre air-con, and after a June rush there’s a dearth of major new openings until things get busy again in September.

That’s great news for bargain-conscious types, because there are savings galore to be had at even the biggest West End shows, as evidenced by TodayTix’s Summer Theatre Sale, in partnership with us, Time Out.

In short, between May 29 and June 11 you’ll be able to buy reduced-priced tickets for 29 of London’s hottest shows for a limited window of summer performances only, typically starting at £25 for a decent seat. There are offers on everything from this year’s red-hot Bridge Theatre revival of ‘Guys & Dolls’ to more established West End classics like ‘The Book of Mormon’ or, indeed, ‘The Mousetrap’. The offers vary considerably and with more popular shows may apply to weeknights only. But basically if you’ve a hankering to go to the theatre this summer and are prepared to be reasonably flexible with the date, there are some tremendous deals to be had.

For the full list of participating shows and to book tickets for them, go here.

