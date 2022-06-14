There’s a commemorative walk this evening to mark five years since the Grenfell tragedy

It's organised by Grenfell United – a group of survivors and bereaved families from the tragedy.

Today, June 14 2022, marks five years since the devastating Grenfell Tower fire. To commemorate the 72 people who lost their lives in the disaster, Grenfell United – a group of survivors and bereaved families from the tragedy – lead an annual silent walk, ‘as the community continues to heal and fight for justice’.

This year, the group are inviting people to join them at 4pm this afternoon for a multi-faith memorial service at Grenfell Tower, before waking with them at 6.30pm from the Nottinghill Methodist Church. The organisers have asked people joining the walk to wear green ‘to show we stand together in this fight for justice’.

Today marks 5 years since the #Grenfell Tower Fire. 5 years ago our lives changed forever.



Join us at 4pm for the multi-faith memorial service at Grenfell Tower. Walk with us at 6:30pm from the Nottinghill Methodist Church.



Today & always we remember our 72. Carry you always💚 — Grenfell United (@GrenfellUnited) June 14, 2022

During the walk, firefighters from across the country will form a guard of honour and fencing will be removed from the tower so people can lay flowers and wreaths in remembrance.

The walk is one of many commemorative events being held in London today, including a memorial service at Westminster Abbey, a 72-second silence at Westfield shopping centre at 2pm and the laying of roses on the Innocent Victims’ Memorial.

