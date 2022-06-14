London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Grenfell United – a group of survivors and bereaved families from the tragedy
Photograph: Jessica Girvan / Shutterstock.com

There’s a commemorative walk this evening to mark five years since the Grenfell tragedy

It's organised by Grenfell United – a group of survivors and bereaved families from the tragedy.

Written by Alex Sims
Advertising

Today, June 14 2022, marks five years since the devastating Grenfell Tower fire. To commemorate the 72 people who lost their lives in the disaster, Grenfell United – a group of survivors and bereaved families from the tragedy – lead an annual silent walk, ‘as the community continues to heal and fight for justice’.  

This year, the group are inviting people to join them at 4pm this afternoon for a multi-faith memorial service at Grenfell Tower, before waking with them at 6.30pm from the Nottinghill Methodist Church. The organisers have asked people joining the walk to wear green ‘to show we stand together in this fight for justice’.

During the walk, firefighters from across the country will form a guard of honour and fencing will be removed from the tower so people can lay flowers and wreaths in remembrance. 

The walk is one of many commemorative events being held in London today, including a memorial service at Westminster Abbey, a 72-second silence at Westfield shopping centre at 2pm and the laying of roses on the Innocent Victims’ Memorial. 

Find out how five people impacted by the unimaginable tragedy are finding hope after Grenfell

The theatre group helping to rebuild its community after Grenfell.

  • Alex Sims Contributor

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.