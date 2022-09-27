Good to know: the spectacular display will be more energy-saving this year as well

Feeling festive yet? Well, following the seasonal bombshell that fancy department store Liberty has already unveiled its Christmas shop, it’s just been confirmed that Oxford Street’s legendary Christmas lights will be returning this year to illuminate the West End’s most famous shopping street. Here are all the details.

The big switch-on happens on November 2 2022. The trusty celeb pulling the lever (or whatever form it takes now) is… we don’t know. But it will be a really good one, we have no doubt.

There will be approximately 5,000 lights blazing away this year, but before you start choking on your spelt sourdough and shouting ‘cost of living crisis’, we are told that the illuminations are largely made up of LEDs, which are a lot more energy-efficient than traditional bulbs, plus they can be recycled into future displays, so that’s another load of single-use plastic taken out of the eco-equation.

The Oxford Street display will join many others across the city, lots of which have yet to announce their details. We will update this list with details as we get them.

None of which remotely solves the problem of what to get Mum’s half-brother Oliver, especially after what he did to the spaniel last Boxing Day.

Oxford Street Christmas Lights switch-on, Nov 2.

