London
Liberty Christmas Shop
Photograph: Liberty

Ho ho ho! Liberty has just unveiled its Christmas Shop

We KNOW it’s only September, but hey

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell
There’s getting organised about buying Christmas presents for your loved ones, and then there’s suddenly worrying about it three months early. Which is sort of the natural response to the news that famous London department store Liberty has just unveiled its 2022 Christmas Shop.

We love Liberty. It’s genuinely a retail experience like no other, and consistently comes near the top of our London’s Best Shops list. It even has an all-year-round Christmas vibe, with its ‘Downton Abbey’ staircases, old-school creaky floorboards and fireplaces just begging for a suspended stocking or two. 

The Liberty Christmas Shop is up on the fourth floor of the Regent Street store, and boasts more than 1,200 seasonal decs, as well as posh Yule food and drink, and a ton of timeless Liberty print. Among the exclusive baubles on offer this year are a set of earbuds, a purple Hello Kitty, some rollerskates and a brush that says ‘Vincent’ on it, and which suggests that poor old Van Gogh was maybe more of a painter and decorator. Inevitably, it all looks great, with loads of twinkling lights and a lifesize reindeer bringing the Santa Lapland feels.

So maybe getting into the festive spirit MONTHS BEFORE THE CLOCKS EVEN GO BACK isn’t a bad thing. In fact, maybe it’s just what London needs right now, amid endless strikes and a cost-of-living crisis. Buy a bauble now before you have to bring the cash for it in a wheelbarrow.

Liberty Christmas Shop, fourth floor, Regent St, W1B 5AH. Open now.

