If 2020 hadn't turned into the year where joy went to die, this autumn would have seen London’s Royal Academy of Art hosting a major Marina Abramović exhibition. It wasn't to be, but don’t cry into your History of Performance Art books, because Christie’s auction house is hosting a two-week exhibition of Abramović's ‘This Life’ from October 8 to 22, with tickets available here. It’s not a whole enormous survey show at a major London institution, but it’s better than nothing.

Christie’s will be hosting ‘The Life’, a ‘mixed reality’ work where visitors wear goggles in order to have an encounter with an avatar of the artist. It was first staged at the Serpentine in 2019, wonderfully foreshadowing a world of social distancing, and now it’s up for auction. You can buy it for yourself, so you can have a virtual Marina in your living room at all times, but it has an estimate of £400,000-£800,000 so start saving those pennies.



‘This Life’ is at Christie’s from October 8 to October 22, tickets are free but must be booked in advance here.

