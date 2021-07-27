[title]
Following its launch last month, Euston’s The Drummond Streatery project is throwing a totally free summer street party.
It’s taking place on Thursday August 5 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, and the legendary Drummond Street will be closed to traffic and host a celebration of the road, its food and its culture, with a set from BBC Asian Network DJ presenter AJD, artist RIKA and Bhangra star H Dhami. There will also be henna artists and dancers from The Bollywood Co as well as food from the street’s many traders, including a £5 taster menu available at all of Drummond Street’s South Asian restaurants, highlighting their star dishes.
Drummond Street’s South Indian vegetarian restaurants are a vital part of the fabric of London, with many of them there for over 40 years – Diwana opened in 1970. Yet HS2 works at nearby Euston Station, not to mention the legacy of various lockdowns, have rendered the road a site of near constant chaos.