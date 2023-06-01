London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Miniature stone castle in the garden of a house in south London
Photograph: John Payne / Rightmove

There’s a house for sale and it has a castle in the garden

Rule over your own miniature kingdom

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

What does every home need? A backyard castle, of course! There’s a house for sale in Abbey Wood that’s got a fortress in the garden, so you can create your own mini kingdom.  

Comparatively cheap compared to most palaces, this regal residence is going for £550,000. The three-bed terraced house in southeast London has a newly fitted modern kitchen, two reception rooms, one bathroom, and the all-important fort in the back garden. 

Before you get too excited, the stone castle is only small and is more of a decorative feature than an actual medieval residence. But it has got stained glass windows and turrets, which is pretty cool. The listing by estate agent John Payne says it would be ideal for ‘an applicant with children’. The stone structure is found at the end of the lawn with flower and shrub borders.

Sadly no moat on this fortress, but you could always put that in yourself.

One for fashion royalty: Anna Wintour is planning London’s answer to the Met Gala.

Plus: Alexander McQueen’s childhood home in east London is getting a blue plaque.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.