London Theatre Week is back! The biggest annual sale in the London theatre calendar comes just as the summer holiday are winding down and just as we’re starting to contemplate what we’re going to do with ourselves during the autumn.

And the answer is – great news, there’s loads to choose from, and London Theatre Week gives you the chance to snap up some tickets at a very nice price.

The deal is simple: London Theatre Week is two weeks long (okay that bit is slightly confusing), running from Monday August 19 until Sunday September 1. You absolutely don’t have to see what you are booking for during this fortnight, it’s just the length of the period where you can book at London Theatre Week prices (although there may be restricted booking periods for individual shows). Book via the link below and you’ll be able to save on participating shows. That’s it, basically.

There are approximately 75 shows taking part in London Theatre Week, but here are five we’ve pulled out as especially good offers worth acting on.

1. A Face in the Crowd, Young Vic

Elvis Costello’s new musical adaptation of the cult 1957 film about a charismatic drifter will probably sell out rapidly if the reviews are decent when it opens in mid-September. You’re taking a slight punt but while it remains an unknown quantity there are some terrific prices for London Theatre Week – you can save up to 50 percent on early performances and some pretty chunky savings up until late October. Book here.

2. Phantom of the Opera, His Majesty’s Theatre

‘Phantom’ is a London classic that rarely does discounts normally, so it’s always worth keeping an eye on it during theatre sales. There are some very specific but pretty chunky savings to be had on during London Theatre week: up to 33 percent off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between September 3 and October 16. Book here.

There aren’t vast savings for immersive gurus Punchdrunk’s superb new show, but you should really get down to it before it closes which it probably will at some point soon-ish (it was supposed to just run through the summer and has extended a couple of times, but the company have said they see it as a fairly limited run). Tickets start at £25, around a tenner off. Book here.

4. Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Phoenix Theatre

If you’re a fan of Netflix retro horror smash ‘Stranger Things’ but have been unsure about ponying up for stage prequel ‘The First Shadow’, then great news – it’s covered by London Theatre Week and there are some pretty awesome savings to be had for the next few weeks, with tickets starting at £15 for Friday matinees up to October 18 (and decent reductions for other performances up to that point). Book here.

The summer run for this jaw-dropping physical theatre extravaganza is almost wound up but if you’re up for seeing it (and you absolutely should be) then there are some really great, really specific savings to be made between August 19 and August 29 (ie now ish) with tickets from as low as £25, and best tickets down from £72 to £35. Book here.

London Theatre Week runs Aug 19-Sep 1.

To book for London Theatre Week shows click HERE.

