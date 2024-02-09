London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Yoko Ono's installation "Add Color (Refugee Boat)". Copyright Yoko Ono, photo by Felipe Braga.
Yoko Ono's installation "Add Color (Refugee Boat)". Copyright Yoko Ono, photo by Felipe Braga.

There’s a huge Yoko Ono exhibition opening at Tate Modern next week

Ono? More like oh yeah.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

Yoko Ono has been many things over her long career: artist, musician, muse and – inarguably – icon. But that last bit, and the fame that has come with it, has obscured the fact that her art is some of the leading experimental, performance and sound-focused work of the twentieth century. She’s worked in performance, film and drawing, she was part of Fluxus, she’s made music and she’s fought for peace. She is, in other words, totally legit and totally overlooked. Her work is always radical, always earnest, and often quite silly, combining poetry, whimsy, humour and razor-sharp intelligence.

Now, the Tate is righting the wrong of Ono’s overlooked art career with a big show of her work from the 1950s to now, and it’s opening next week. 

The show will include instruction pieces, scores, films and photography from throughout her career, as well as interactive installations which properly engage the audience. Much of Ono’s work after her earlier performance experiments has centred on vociferous calls for peace, and this show will include ‘Wish Trees For London’, an audience participation work where visitors can contribute wishes for world peace. Don’t you even think about wishing for anything not peaceful, or she’ll hunt you down and kick your head in herself. 

Yoko Ono is at Tate Modern, Feb 15-Sep 1 2024. More details here.

Can’t wait? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London right now

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.