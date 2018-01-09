There’s a killer brunch deal at the Dead Dolls House (with bottomless booze)

Mariah Carey says she’s over brunch but Mariah Carey says a lot of things. At this time of year – nine days into a dry, joyless Veganuary – nothing sounds better than buttermilk fried chicken waffles at 11 in the morning, TBQF. And Islington’s lovely Dead Dolls House has provided.

Twenty quid gets you brunch, a side (black pudding: it’s been too long), and unlimited bloody marys and mimosas. Unlimited. For £20. So much more fun than kale smoothies and self-love.

Tickets for the Dead Dolls House bottomless brunch deal are priced at £20 and valid until April 30 2018. They’re are available until 14 January, via this link.

