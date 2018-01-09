  • News
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

There’s a killer brunch deal at the Dead Dolls House (with bottomless booze)

By Kitty Drake Posted: Tuesday January 9 2018, 2:17pm

There’s a killer brunch deal at the Dead Dolls House (with bottomless booze)

Mariah Carey says she’s over brunch but Mariah Carey says a lot of things. At this time of year – nine days into a dry, joyless Veganuary – nothing sounds better than buttermilk fried chicken waffles at 11 in the morning, TBQF. And Islington’s lovely Dead Dolls House has provided.

Twenty quid gets you brunch, a side (black pudding: it’s been too long), and unlimited bloody marys and mimosas. Unlimited. For £20. So much more fun than kale smoothies and self-love. 

Tickets for the Dead Dolls House bottomless brunch deal are priced at £20 and valid until April 30 2018. They’re are available until 14 January, via this link.

Over dinner? Check out our roundup of the best brunches in town.

Want to know whenever there are unlimited bloody marys on offer? Click here to sign up to Time Out.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest