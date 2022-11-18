See everything from ‘The Book of Mormon’ to a big panto or opera from as little as £15

As Black Friday continues its relentless journey from niche American thing to annual pan-global inevitability, we can at least reap the rewards by more or less expecting that pretty much everything we like will have a sale come late November.

And good news, theatre fans! There’s a big West End Black Friday sale on for a chunky two weeks, from November 18 until December 4.

It’s not just a theatre affair: as well as the usual musical suspects like ‘Book of Mormon’ and ‘& Juliet’ or immersive shows ‘The Burnt City’ and ‘The Great Gatsby’, there are quite a few operas in the mix (‘Rheingold’, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’), plus Christmassy shows like ‘Mother Goose’ and ‘Circus 1903’ and plays that won’t arrive in London until next year like uber-comedy ‘Noises Off’ and Lenny Henry’s ‘August in England’.

A few of the very big shows that are probably sold out around Christmas (‘Cabaret’, ‘Hamilton’, ‘Phantom’, ‘Les Mis’) are sitting this one out, but it’s a great, diverse selection, with something or other on offer for any theatre lover, and a fine source of Christmas present options to boot.

The complete list of shows is: ‘& Juliet’, ‘A Christmas Carol’, ‘A Christmas Gaiety’, ‘August in England’, ‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘Cages’, ‘Carmen’, ‘Circus 1903’, ‘Death Drop 2’, ‘Demon Dentist’, ‘Handel’s Messiah’, ‘Heathers’, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, ‘Jersey Boys’, ‘John Gabriel Borkman’, ‘La Clique’, ‘Mother Goose’, ‘Noises Off’, ‘Only Fools and Horses‘, ‘Paradise Now!’, ‘Peaky Blinders: The Rise’, ‘Peter Pan’s Labyrinth’, ‘Punchdrunk: The Burnt City’, ‘Reasons You Should(n’t) Love Me’, ‘Rhinegold’, ‘Sierra Boggess’, ‘Sleepova’, ‘Smoke’, ‘Stranger Sings’, ‘The Book of Mormon’, ‘The Choir of Man’, ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’, ‘The Nutcracker’, ‘The Rocky Horror Show’, ‘The Smartest Giant in Town’, ‘The West’, ‘The Wife of Willesden’, ‘The Woman in Black’, ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’, ‘Wind in the Wiltons’, ‘Windfall’, ‘Witches of Oz’, and ‘Yeomen of the Guard’.

The offer is run by TodayTix, and you can buy your tickets via Time Out here.

