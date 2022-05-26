There’s a new community space just off Kensington High Street

There are a lot of celebrations coming up around the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. We don’t blame you if you’re finding it hard to keep up: it’s a lot to fit into one weekend. This one, though, is a permanent space being built in honour of Her Majesty, so you can pop down once Jubilee weekend is over.

It launches this week, and ​​is just outside Kensington Town Hall, just off Kensington High Street.

Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, Cllr Gerard Hargreaves, officially opened Jubilee Square to the public and it was a whole affair. There was a live saxophonist, tea and even homemade cakes. Very W8.

The space has been created in the hope that it can be used by local groups, and some community members are already keen to book the area this summer. It’s part of Kensington & Chelsea Council’s aims to increase access to more shared spaces for local communities to enjoy in the borough.

Catherine Faulks, Campden ward councillor for the borough, said:

‘The square is a fantastic outdoor public space in the heart of the borough for local people to enjoy. Honouring our longest-serving monarch as we officially name this space seems a perfect celebration as we continue to mark the Platinum Jubilee in Kensington & Chelsea.

‘Jubilee Square will be used and enjoyed by many, and I’m pleased to have seen so many residents and local people get on board with our Jubilee celebrations alongside our commitments to creating more shared spaces for local people.’

The celebrations kick off over the Jubilee weekend, with a ‘Tea for the Queen’ celebration for the over-fifties, perfect for you tea lovers out there. That’s being led by Deputy Lieutenant Lady Elizabeth Arnold and voluntary organisations across the borough. A cake sale and raffle were also held with prizes donated from local businesses, with proceeds going to the ‘Tea for the Queen’ event.