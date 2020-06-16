There’s a new drive-in cinema coming to the UK this summer

There’s something so nostalgic about the idea of drive-in cinema – taking in a movie under the stars from a bucket-seated auto while chowing down on hotdogs and popcorn delivered via roller skates (roller skates!) – it’s easy to forget that 99 percent of us have never been to one. What makes perfect sense in Pasadena has never really translated to Croydon.

But this weird, all-bets-are-off summer is changing all that. To the swelling ranks of British drive-in cinemas comes another new addition in the shape of Adventure Drive-In, which launches next month.



The brainchild of outdoor cinema specialists Adventure Cinema, its LED screen will be touring the country from Surrey to Scunthorpe between July and September, bringing movies and the intriguing prospect of in-car dance parties to 22 towns and cities. ‘Passengers can tune into club classics or ’80s and ’90s party anthems while enjoying incredible visuals on a giant LED screen along with a full light show,’ says Adventure Cinema in a statement.



Yes, in-car dance parties are now a thing. We’re saying that a rhythmic set of windscreen wipers could do a lot of work for you here.



On the film slate, meanwhile, are ’80s classics like ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’, ‘Labyrinth’, ‘The Goonies’ and ‘The Blues Brothers’, as well as recent faves such as ‘Joker’, ‘Knives Out’, ‘The Invisible Man’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’.



For Londoners with cars, Adventure Drive-In will be coming to Enfield on August 11 and 12 as well as Redhill, just outside the M25 in Surrey. It will also be touring England and Wales, kicking off in Driffield in Yorkshire on July 4 and wrapping up in Newport, Wales, on September 27. Head here for the full itinerary.

Ticket prices clock in at £27.50 (plus booking fee) per car and are available to book from the official website.

Check out the best drive-in cinema options in London this summer.



No car? No problem. Socially distanced outdoor cinema is coming to London in July.

Share the story