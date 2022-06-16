Hot 4 U has found itself a new home. Matthew Scott’s initial idea (like many recent inventions) was dreamt up during the first lockdown and started off with a zero-waste delivery service. It then became a zero-waste residency at The Plough, later moving to The Prince Arthur in Dalston.

Now, it’ll be serving up a new beak-to-tail chicken-focused menu at east London pub The Haggerston. Here’s what you’ve got to look forward to: barbecue chilli schmaltz oysters, devilled eggs, koji fried chicken, liver with skin and soldiers, ‘beak sarnies’, chicken thigh and citrus kosho sticks, tsukune sticks, barbecue peas and salted duck egg, and potatoes with cod’s roe.

Hot 4 U founder Matthew Scott says: ‘We’re using dry-aged Fosse chickens – every part of the bird will be used across the menu. There are DJs at the weekend, outside bbq’s, in house fermentation and pickles, oysters by the dozen, and a weekly changing ice cream on Sunday.’ Think Morley’s meets Yardbird, but with an emphasis on sustainability.

They’ve also got a weekly changing McFlurry Sundae to see you through summer, as well as a late licence, a garden and The Haggerston’s great beer selection – so lots to look forward to. The kitchen opening hours will be Thursday and Friday 6pm - 10pm; Saturday and Sunday 2pm - 10pm and it opens this weekend. Keep an eye out on their Instagram for more info.

The Haggerston, 438 Kingsland Rd, E8 4AA.

