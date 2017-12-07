There‘s a new floating restaurant in town

Australian restaurant group Daisy Green have docked two barges in Paddington and opened them as a restaurant and bar called Darcie & May Green. Because who doesn’t want to eat dinner gazing out on to the water? Simply staring at these barges is also pretty dreamy: they’ve been designed by Sir Peter Blake, the English pop artist most famous for co-creating the sleeve for the Beatles’ album ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’.

Darcie & May Green are now open at Sheldon Square, Grand Union Canal, W2 6DS.

