There’s a pop-up Lego café coming to London – and Chris Pratt and Tiffany Haddish are serving free coffee

Are you looking for that missing piece in your life? Well let Chris Pratt (Emmett) and Tiffany Haddish (Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi) put you back together, as they’re dishing out free coffee at a pop-up café that’s made entirely from Lego. The first Londoners to walk through the door will be served by the stars of upcoming sequel ‘The Lego Movie 2’.

Inspired by the café featured in the film, The Coffee Chain, which is built from nearly 50,000 Lego bricks, took more than 236 hours and six builders to bring to life. There’ll be a fully functioning Lego coffee machine, as well as doughnuts and newspapers made out of the colourful bricks.

Besides serving refreshments, the pop-up café will help raise awareness and proceeds for Unicef UK, a charity that helps children around the world. Visitors will be encouraged to donate a small sum in support to provide clean water, food and vaccines.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to the South Bank, you can bring the awesomeness right to your office or home. All you have to do is share positive thoughts or pictures using the hashtag #EverythingIsAwesome for the possibility of scoring a Lego coffee and doughnut delivery to your door. Be sure to check updates on the film's official Twitter page to be in with a chance of winning prizes and meeting the cast. Everything really is awesome, huh?

The Coffee Chain is open Fri Feb 1-Sat Feb 2, 9am-6pm at Observation Point, South Bank, 58–72 Upper Ground, London, SE1 9LT.

