There’s a sausage roll-off in Barnes tonight

The poor sausage roll always seems to play second fiddle to its more finicky sibling, the scotch egg. Hurrah, then, that The Great Sausage Roll Off is back for 2018! ‘What’s that?’ you ask. It’s a contest that sees a plethora of chefs from pubs, restaurants and food stalls across the country (most of them outside London, but The White Swan in Richmond and, er, Bafta are both repped here) present their most rollicking rolls to a panel of esteemed judges, who then pick a winner. Simple!

It’s being held at The Red Lion in Barnes, and the panel includes Oliver Peyton (of ‘Great British Menu’ and Peyton & Byrne fame) and Elystan Street chef Philip Howard. Fancy. Oh yeah, and it’s TONIGHT, PEOPLE. TONIGHT.

Entry to spectate is free but seating is limited. Each chef will make a batch of their rolls, which will be auctioned off to attendees with the takings going to charity. So pigging out on sausage rolls will be a legit good deed. Perfect.

The Great Sausage Roll Off takes place from 7pm at The Red Lion in Barnes, 2 Castelnau, SW13 9RU.

