There’s a screening of that AMAZING Bros doc next week

Who’d have guessed that the big word-of-mouth Christmas TV hit would be… a documentary about Bros? Thanks to the Goss brothers’ weirdly compelling love-hate relationship and their penchant for one-liners that sound like ‘Spinal Tap’ offcuts, ‘Bros: After the Screaming Stops’ is a must-see – whether you have a secret fondness for spangly ’80s bangers like ‘I Owe You Nothing’ and ‘When Will I Be Famous?’ or not.

The doc, which was shown on BBC4 over the festive period, has already become such a cult hit that ace venue The Social, near Oxford Circus, is hosting a sure-to-be-lolzy screening of it next Wednesday evening. Entry is free and you’ll be able to enjoy such classic clangers as: ‘I made a conscious decision because of Stevie Wonder not to be superstitious (Matt) and ‘I’m a Londoner. Embankment. Big Ben. Cab drivers’ (Luke) in the company of your fellow humans. We can’t think of a better way to beat the January blues. Take some conkers, yeah?

‘Bros: After the Screaming Stops’ will be shown at The Social from 7pm on January 9.

