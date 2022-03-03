There’s a shiny new festival coming to Alexandra Palace

Did someone say Patti Smith? Higher Ground is a brand new boutique music festival coming to the grounds of Alexandra Palace this summer, and yes, Smith is headlining.

Hosted by live music producers Serious on Sunday July 24, Higher Ground is promising all sorts of stuff – but the female-heavy indie rock line-up is probably what’s most exciting.

Experimental pop artist Spelling will be making a rare UK appearance, meanwhile NTS presenter Nabihah Iqbal will be playing her spellbinding blend of electronic and indie. North-London-based Joviale will share her unique transcendental sound on home soil, and Connie Constance and Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah will also take to the stage – promising a day of top-quality singer-songwriting and performance.

If that’s not enough for you, DJs, indoor workshops, and talks are promised to keep your body and mind moving, meanwhile bars and food trucks will be on hand to keep you energised throughout the festival. We expect there will be more details about these as the event draws closer, so follow Higher Ground on its Instagram to keep up to date with the latest announcements.

Kaleidoscope festival is also taking place at Ally Pally this summer, with a line-up of stand-up comedy and live music including Happy Mondays and Orbital.

Higher Ground takes place on Sun Jul 24 at Alexandra Palace and Park. Early bird tickets cost £40 and are available now, here.

