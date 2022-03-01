Wireless festival is going massive this year

[title]
Damn. London already has its fair share of massive acts playing its parks this summer, but Wireless seems to be taking things to a whole other level. The line-up – or should we say line-ups – is jaw-droppingly spectacular. So spectacular, in fact, that the 2022 edition is throwing parties across three sites: in Crystal Palace Park, Finsbury Park and Birmingham.
Taking place across the first two weekends in July, this mammoth celebration of rap music will see performances from ASAP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B, J Cole, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Burna Boy. And it doesn’t stop there. Other acts, including Playboi Carti, Rico Nasty, Baby Keem, Roddy Ricch, Little Simz, Polo G, Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj will also be playing slots at the festival.
Each act is programmed to only perform at one site, so make sure you take a close look at the breakdown before making that oh-so-important ticket purchase. Need a hand with that? Check out our line-up highlights for the London dates below:
Crystal Palace Park, July 1-3
ASAP Rocky
The Kid Laroi
Trippie Redd
Rico Nasty
J Cole
Doja Cat
Playboi Carti
Tiffany Calver
Tyler, the Creator
Little Simz
Ghetts
Finsbury Park, July 8-10
Cardi B
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Burna Boy
Polo G
Cuppy
SZA
Nicki Minaj
Lil Baby
Unknown T
Tickets for Wireless festival start at £95 for a day ticket and £245 for a weekend (with payment plans available). Tickets for Finsbury Park (Jul 8-10) are available here and tickets for Crystal Palace (Jul 1-3) are available here.
