Wireless festival is going massive this year

Damn. London already has its fair share of massive acts playing its parks this summer, but Wireless seems to be taking things to a whole other level. The line-up – or should we say line-ups – is jaw-droppingly spectacular. So spectacular, in fact, that the 2022 edition is throwing parties across three sites: in Crystal Palace Park, Finsbury Park and Birmingham.

Taking place across the first two weekends in July, this mammoth celebration of rap music will see performances from ASAP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B, J Cole, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Burna Boy. And it doesn’t stop there. Other acts, including Playboi Carti, Rico Nasty, Baby Keem, Roddy Ricch, Little Simz, Polo G, Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj will also be playing slots at the festival.

Each act is programmed to only perform at one site, so make sure you take a close look at the breakdown before making that oh-so-important ticket purchase. Need a hand with that? Check out our line-up highlights for the London dates below:

Crystal Palace Park, July 1-3

ASAP Rocky

The Kid Laroi

Trippie Redd

Rico Nasty

J Cole

Doja Cat

Playboi Carti

Tiffany Calver

Tyler, the Creator

Little Simz

Ghetts

Finsbury Park, July 8-10

Cardi B

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Burna Boy

Polo G

Cuppy

SZA

Nicki Minaj

Lil Baby

Unknown T

Tickets for Wireless festival start at £95 for a day ticket and £245 for a weekend (with payment plans available). Tickets for Finsbury Park (Jul 8-10) are available here and tickets for Crystal Palace (Jul 1-3) are available here.

