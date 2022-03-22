London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
House rear view
Photograph: Knight Frank

There’s a very special mansion on the market in Wimbledon

Turns out it's Julie Andrews' former abode

Written by
Lottie Keys
Advertising

If you have a spare £16.5 million and are looking for a cool new pad in London, then you’re in luck. The Wimbledon house in which Dame Julie Andrews resided in the 1960s and 1970s is on the market after 50 years. 

The Grade II-listed mansion was built in 1894, designed by esteemed architect Edward J May. Overlooking Wimbledon Common and close to Wimbledon Village High Street, West Lodge boasts 12 bedrooms (that’s enough for each of the seven Von Trapp children and more), as well as six reception rooms and eight bathrooms. 

Aerial view of the property
Photograph: Knight Frank
Staircase
Photograph: Nick Ayliffe
Room with large windows
Photograph: Nick Ayliffe

The property was split into three wings (sounds very ‘Beauty and the Beast’) in the 1950s. It was at this point that national treasure Dame Julie Andrews, moved into the, then, front wing. The property housed Andrews at the same time she was making cinematic classics including ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘Mary Poppins’. 

It was from ‘Mary Poppins’ that Andrew took castmate Glynis Johns’, classic boater hat (Johns played Winifred Banks in the 1964 classic.) Upon selling the property, she passed this precious prop on to the buyers of the house. It then became a tradition to pass the straw hat to the next buyer, a tradition that the current sellers intend to keep up. 

Since then, the property has been restored to its original square footage. The current owners purchased back the other two wings in the early 2000s bringing the property back to an impressive 11,000-square-foot.

Check out more details about the property here

Or have a peep at Thomas Hardy's old pad.

Stuck on what to do this week? Here's some inspiration.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.