If you have a spare £16.5 million and are looking for a cool new pad in London, then you’re in luck. The Wimbledon house in which Dame Julie Andrews resided in the 1960s and 1970s is on the market after 50 years.

The Grade II-listed mansion was built in 1894, designed by esteemed architect Edward J May. Overlooking Wimbledon Common and close to Wimbledon Village High Street, West Lodge boasts 12 bedrooms (that’s enough for each of the seven Von Trapp children and more), as well as six reception rooms and eight bathrooms.

Photograph: Knight Frank

Photograph: Nick Ayliffe

Photograph: Nick Ayliffe

The property was split into three wings (sounds very ‘Beauty and the Beast’) in the 1950s. It was at this point that national treasure Dame Julie Andrews, moved into the, then, front wing. The property housed Andrews at the same time she was making cinematic classics including ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘Mary Poppins’.

It was from ‘Mary Poppins’ that Andrew took castmate Glynis Johns’, classic boater hat (Johns played Winifred Banks in the 1964 classic.) Upon selling the property, she passed this precious prop on to the buyers of the house. It then became a tradition to pass the straw hat to the next buyer, a tradition that the current sellers intend to keep up.

Since then, the property has been restored to its original square footage. The current owners purchased back the other two wings in the early 2000s bringing the property back to an impressive 11,000-square-foot.

Check out more details about the property here.

