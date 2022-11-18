There’s a World Cup protest outside the Qatar embassy tomorrow

Human rights activists have organised a demonstration outside the Qatar embassy tomorrow (Saturday November 19) to protest the upcoming Fifa World Cup. The protest is organised by the Peter Tatchell Foundation, a human rights charity that is defending the rights of LGBTQ+ people, women and migrant workers in Qatar.



The World Cup kicks off in Qatar this Sunday, but it’s not come without controversy. Fifa has been accused of corruption in awarding Qatar the bid to host the biggest sporting tournament in the world, with many news outlets reporting that Fifa officials were bribed to vote for the Middle Eastern country when it was selected back in 2010.

Demonstrators will protest outside the embassy on South Audley Street in Mayfair at 1pm tomorrow. In a statement, the charity said it ‘aims to keep the pressure on the Qatari dictatorship and its backers in Fifa, the football governing body that gave Qatar the World Cup’.



The charity director Peter Tatchell said: ‘End the criminalisation, jailing, online entrapment, “honour” killing and forced conversion of LGBTs. Abolish the male guardian system, whereby women have to get male permission to marry, work, study and travel abroad.



‘Compensate the families of dead migrant workers, pay unpaid wages, close overcrowded slum hostels and give workers the right to join a trade union.’

