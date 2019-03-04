There’s an incredible interactive digital art installation by teamLab coming to the Barbican

Last year, Japanese art/design collective teamLab brought an awe-inspiring interactive installation to London’s Pace Gallery. Visitors stood in worlds of flowers, waterfalls and butterflies that moved and danced around them, changing with their movements. It was hugely popular, hugely good and hugely sold out. But it’s just been announced that teamLab’s coming back, this time bringing one of their signature interactive installations (called ‘What a Beautiful and Loving World’) to the Barbican as part of the major ‘AI: More Than Human’ exhibition.

The rest of the exhibition looks pretty darn exciting too, featuring cutting-edge research projects by the likes of Deepmind, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Lichtman Lab at Harvard alongside AI-inspired art by artists like Es Devlin, Kode 9 and Lawrence Lek. The robots may be about to rise up and destroy us all, but at least we know it’ll be a really, really interesting experience.

