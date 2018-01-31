There’s an IRL exhibition of unusual Facebook groups in London next week

There are a whopping 29 million Facebook groups in the UK, from the cute to the useful to the downright weird (if you’ve never had a scroll through ‘Badly Stuffed Animals’: trust us, it’s an experience). Behind these online communities are millions of IRL people and six of the quirkiest groups will be showcased in the social network’s first real-world exhibition in London this week.

For four days the gallery at Oxo Tower Wharf will be filled with workshops and displays, so you can enter the worlds of sausage dog lovers, rock art enthusiasts, ‘very old skateboarders’ (watch our video, above, for more on them), Panini sticker collectors and Quidditch players – brought together online by their real-life obsessions. The whole thing’s a celebration of how folk with niche interests can create vibrant and supportive circles, despite living miles away from each other. Go on, give them a real-life thumbs up.

