There's going to be a four-day tube strike in August

Heads up, there’s probably going to be a fairly inconvenient tube strike next month – not the best if you’re a commuter or have plans to do some fun stuff in the city for the last part of summer. Britain's Rail, Maritime, and Transport (RMT) Union has called for workers to strike on every tube line in London, from noon until 11.59am the next day on August 3, 5, 24, & 26.

Now for the juicy bit. Why are they striking? London Underground has decided to cut the separate Night Tube Train Drivers pay grade, which according to the RMT could mean the loss of as many as 200 jobs – as well as impacting around 3000 drivers. The night tube is not set to return until 2022, and the plans would mean that all drivers would have to do a combination of both normal shifts and night shifts rather than allocating a separate role for only night staff.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch described the cuts as a 'breach of trust by an out of touch management'. Union members have voted in support of the action and since discussions with London Underground haven’t gone very well so far, the strike is set to go ahead.

However, there's still a few weeks until the first strike day, so there’s time for a magic turn around if the RMT works with London Underground to call it all off. To be on the safe side, though, it’s probably best to refer to the TfL website to keep up to date with what is going on.

