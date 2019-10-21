There’s going to be a huge meteor shower over London tonight

Sack off the Netflix marathon tonight, and turn your attention towards the skies instead – because tonight is the optimum time to catch a glimpse of the Orionid meteor shower, which peak around midnight.

Although the meteor shower has been going on all month, tonight is the best chance to spot the flurry, with around 20 meteors per hour expected to be visible. The Met Office reckons there will be a ridge of high pressure across the UK this evening, bringing with it dry weather and clear skies. In other words, prime meteor-spotting conditions.

The annual Orionid shower takes place as Earth’s orbit crosses over with a stream of debris left behind by Halley’s Comet. As these rocks and pieces of space grit collide with the atmosphere at high speed, they burn up – and we get to see the resulting light streaks, or shooting stars.

If you are planning on basking under cinematic skies, it’s worth finding a secluded spot (away from city lights, if possible) and giving your eyes a decent amount of time to adjust to the dark. Patience is key, and you might be outside a while, so wrap up warm, pack a comfy chair and get ready for the space show to comet me, bro.

Fancy the idea of a celestial light show? Here's where to find the best stargazing spots in London. And if you fancy a spontaneous jaunt away from the city, these are the best galactical destinations in the UK.

Sign up here to get the latest from London straight to your inbox.