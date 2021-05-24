London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Daniel Samray
Photograph: Daniel Samray

There's going to be a vigil held for Sasha Johnson this afternoon

The Black Lives Matter activist was critically injured by an attacker last night

By
Kate Lloyd
Advertising

There will be a vigil held at 3pm at King's College Hospital for activist Sasha Johnson.

The 26-year-old activist and mum-of-two was shot in the head at a social event in Peckham yesterday.

The anti-racism protest leader had received numerous death threats before the attack, however friend Imarn Ayton told BBC News that the incident was 'more related to rival gangs' than her political views, adding that she 'does not believe she was the intended victim'.

Sasha had become a well-known voice over the past year due to her work fighting injustices against Black people in the UK. She was a prominent activist during the Black Lives Matter protests last summer and was one of the organisers behind the Million People March against systemic racism in the UK. 

'As a people, we're not going to stop until we have equal rights and justice,' she said. 'Our message is listen to us, hear our words, we want sustainable and tangible change. We don't just want tokenistic promises, we don't want it to come from a hegemonic standpoint. We want it to be for the people.'

She was also a founding member of the Taking the Initiative Party, a new Black-led political party fighting for equality and justice for all.

Those who have worked with the activist have been paying tribute to her on social media. Black Lives Matter UK described her as ‘a young mother and fearless political campaigner who was at the forefront of many BLM protests last summer’. It added: ‘Any attempt to intimidate or silence her, is an attack on all of us.’ Taking the Initiative Party posted on Instagram: ‘Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones. #prayforsashajohnson.’

Sasha is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition. The Met's Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are 'pursuing a number of priority lines of enquiry'.

Donate to these anti-racism charities and organisations doing amazing work in London.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.