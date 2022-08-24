These 122 council estates in London might be demolished

[title]
For thousands of London council estate residents, their housing worries may be about to get worse as there are plans for absolutely tonnes of council homes in the capital to be knocked down and redeveloped.
Over the years, many of London’s council houses have fallen into disrepair, with problems like damp, overcrowding and a lack of decent outdoor space. This is why local authorities want to do away with the old blocks, the majority of which were built between 1919 and the 1980s, to build more modern homes.
Since 1997, more than 161 council estates with more than 100 households have been demolished in London. The 122 listed below are all in various stages of redevelopment, with some already full steam ahead and some only in the proposal phase. Many of the projects offer a redevelopment including ‘affordable’ new homes, through the way in which this ‘affordability’ is calculated means that exiting council tenants can see their housing costs increase massively, with ‘London Affordable Rent’ a target set by Sadiq Khan that is not legally binding. It’s worth remembering that the average rent cost of a one-bed flat in London is the same as a three-bed elsewhere in the country.
Councils have to go through a long process before redevelopment can go ahead, and residents have to vote in favour of it. They’ve used various tactics to win over residents, with some saying that they wouldn’t tackle the various existing problems if there was a ‘No’ vote to regeneration. In some cases, residents have been offered months rent-free to allow them to save while they looked for new homes.
MyLondon and Estate Watch have worked together to compile the list of all the London estates that are up for demolition, documenting what stage of development they’re at.
The full list of estates at risk is as follows:
Barking & Dagenham
- Gascoigne Estate
- Jervis Court
- Leys Estate
- Marks Gate Estate
- Oxlow & Rainham Houses
- Rainham Road South Estate
- Thames View Estate
Barnet
- Dollis Valley Estate
- Douglas Bader Park Estate
- Grahame Park Estate
- Mills Grove & Westhorpe Estate
- Whitefield Estate
Bexley
- Arthur Street Estate
- Picardy Street Estate
- Lesnes Estate
- Thamesmead South
Brent
- Severn Way
- Watling Gardens Estate
- South Kilburn Estate
- St. Raphael's Estate
Bromley
- Calverley Close Estate
- Pike Close Estate
Camden
- Agar Grove Estate
- Abbey Road Estate
- Juniper Crescent Estate
- Wendling Estate
- West Kentish Town Estate
City of London
- Mansell Street estate
Ealing
- Friary Park Estate
- Golf Links Estate
- Green Man Lane Estate
- Havelock Estate
- High Lane Estate
- Sherwood Close Estate
- South Acton Estate
Enfield
- Alma Estate
- Joyce Avenue and Snells Park Estates
- Ladderswood Estate
- New Avenue Estate
Greenwich
- Brookhill Close Estate
- Maryon Grove Estate
- Morris Walk Estate
Hackney
- Colville Estate
- Marian Court Estate
- New Era Estate
- Woodberry Down Estate
Haringey
- Broadwater Farm Estate
- Leabank View Estate
- Love Lane Estate
- Reynardson Court
- Stellar Close & Atlair Close
- Stockley Court
- Woodridings Courts
Harrow
- Grange Farm Estate
Havering
- Dell Court
- Farnham and Hilldene Estate
- Maygreen Crescent Estate
- Oldchurch Gardens Estate
- Royal Jubilee Court
- Parkhill and Sunrise Estate
- Waterloo Road Estate
Hillingdon
- Austin Road Estate
- Avondale Drive Estate
Hounslow
- Brabazon Estate
- Brookwood Road Estate
- Charlton House
- Concorde Close
- Convent Way Estate
- Normal Crescent Estate
- Oriel Estate
Islington
- Barnsbury Estate
Kensington & Chelsea
- Wornington Green Estate
Kingston upon Thames
- Cambridge Road Estate
Lambeth
- Central Hill Estate
- Clapham Park Estate
- Cressingham Gardens Estate
- Denby Court
- Fenwick Estate
- Geoffrey Close
- South Lambeth Estate
- Westbury Estate
Lewisham
- Achilles Street area
- Milford Towers
- Reginald House/Tidemill Gardens
Merton
- Eastfields Estate
- High Path Estate
- Ravensbury Estate
Newham
- Carpenters Estate
- Custom House Regeneration
Richmond
- Ham Close Estate
Southwark
- Aylesbury Estate
- Ledbury Estate
- Tustin Estate
Sutton
- Benhill Estate
- Chaucer Gardens Estate
- Collingwood Estate
- Elm Grove Estate
- Roseberry Gardens Estate
- Rosehill Court
- Sutton Court Estate.
- Beach Tree Place
Tower Hamlets
- Aberfeldy Estate
- Barkatine Estate
- Bow Bridge Estate
- Clare House
- Clichy Estate
- Kingsbridge Estate
- Lansbury Estate
- St John's Estate
- Teviot Estate
Waltham Forest
- Avenue Road Estate
- Hylands Road Estate
- Marlowe Road Estate
- Fred Wigg and John Walsh Towers
Wandsworth
- Alton Estate
- St John's Hill Estate
- Winstanley & York Road Estates
Westminster
- Church Street Area
- Cundy Street Estate
- Ebury Bridge Estate
- Hall Place Estate
- Lisson Green Estate
