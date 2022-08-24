These 122 council estates in London might be demolished

For thousands of London council estate residents, their housing worries may be about to get worse as there are plans for absolutely tonnes of council homes in the capital to be knocked down and redeveloped.

Over the years, many of London’s council houses have fallen into disrepair, with problems like damp, overcrowding and a lack of decent outdoor space. This is why local authorities want to do away with the old blocks, the majority of which were built between 1919 and the 1980s, to build more modern homes.

Since 1997, more than 161 council estates with more than 100 households have been demolished in London. The 122 listed below are all in various stages of redevelopment, with some already full steam ahead and some only in the proposal phase. Many of the projects offer a redevelopment including ‘affordable’ new homes, through the way in which this ‘affordability’ is calculated means that exiting council tenants can see their housing costs increase massively, with ‘London Affordable Rent’ a target set by Sadiq Khan that is not legally binding. It’s worth remembering that the average rent cost of a one-bed flat in London is the same as a three-bed elsewhere in the country.

Councils have to go through a long process before redevelopment can go ahead, and residents have to vote in favour of it. They’ve used various tactics to win over residents, with some saying that they wouldn’t tackle the various existing problems if there was a ‘No’ vote to regeneration. In some cases, residents have been offered months rent-free to allow them to save while they looked for new homes.

MyLondon and Estate Watch have worked together to compile the list of all the London estates that are up for demolition, documenting what stage of development they’re at.

The full list of estates at risk is as follows:

Barking & Dagenham

Gascoigne Estate

Jervis Court

Leys Estate

Marks Gate Estate

Oxlow & Rainham Houses

Rainham Road South Estate

Thames View Estate

Barnet

Dollis Valley Estate

Douglas Bader Park Estate

Grahame Park Estate

Mills Grove & Westhorpe Estate

Whitefield Estate

Bexley

Arthur Street Estate

Picardy Street Estate

Lesnes Estate

Thamesmead South

Brent

Severn Way

Watling Gardens Estate

South Kilburn Estate

St. Raphael's Estate

Bromley

Calverley Close Estate

Pike Close Estate

Camden

Agar Grove Estate

Abbey Road Estate

Juniper Crescent Estate

Wendling Estate

West Kentish Town Estate

City of London

Mansell Street estate

Ealing

Friary Park Estate

Golf Links Estate

Green Man Lane Estate

Havelock Estate

High Lane Estate

Sherwood Close Estate

South Acton Estate

Enfield

Alma Estate

Joyce Avenue and Snells Park Estates

Ladderswood Estate

New Avenue Estate

Greenwich

Brookhill Close Estate

Maryon Grove Estate

Morris Walk Estate

Hackney

Colville Estate

Marian Court Estate

New Era Estate

Woodberry Down Estate

Haringey

Broadwater Farm Estate

Leabank View Estate

Love Lane Estate

Reynardson Court

Stellar Close & Atlair Close

Stockley Court

Woodridings Courts

Harrow

Grange Farm Estate

Havering

Dell Court

Farnham and Hilldene Estate

Maygreen Crescent Estate

Oldchurch Gardens Estate

Royal Jubilee Court

Parkhill and Sunrise Estate

Waterloo Road Estate

Hillingdon

Austin Road Estate

Avondale Drive Estate

Hounslow

Brabazon Estate

Brookwood Road Estate

Charlton House

Concorde Close

Convent Way Estate

Normal Crescent Estate

Oriel Estate

Islington

Barnsbury Estate

Kensington & Chelsea

Wornington Green Estate

Kingston upon Thames

Cambridge Road Estate

Lambeth

Central Hill Estate

Clapham Park Estate

Cressingham Gardens Estate

Denby Court

Fenwick Estate

Geoffrey Close

South Lambeth Estate

Westbury Estate

Lewisham

Achilles Street area

Milford Towers

Reginald House/Tidemill Gardens

Merton

Eastfields Estate

High Path Estate

Ravensbury Estate

Newham

Carpenters Estate

Custom House Regeneration

Richmond

Ham Close Estate

Southwark

Aylesbury Estate

Ledbury Estate

Tustin Estate

Sutton

Benhill Estate

Chaucer Gardens Estate

Collingwood Estate

Elm Grove Estate

Roseberry Gardens Estate

Rosehill Court

Sutton Court Estate.

Beach Tree Place

Tower Hamlets

Aberfeldy Estate

Barkatine Estate

Bow Bridge Estate

Clare House

Clichy Estate

Kingsbridge Estate

Lansbury Estate

St John's Estate

Teviot Estate

Waltham Forest

Avenue Road Estate

Hylands Road Estate

Marlowe Road Estate

Fred Wigg and John Walsh Towers

Wandsworth

Alton Estate

St John's Hill Estate

Winstanley & York Road Estates

Westminster

Church Street Area

Cundy Street Estate

Ebury Bridge Estate

Hall Place Estate

Lisson Green Estate

